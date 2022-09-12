DJ Snake drops sublime new single “Power (Remember Who You Are)”

By Ryan Ford 12

DJ Snake has contributed to the soundtrack of an upcoming short film titled ‘The Flipper’s Skate Heist’ with his latest offering ‘Power’ released on Interscope Records.

‘Power (Remember Who You Are)’ sees DJ Snake collaborate with Nigerian record producer SPINALL as well as talented female vocalists Äyanna and Sumer Walker. It arrives as an infectious and powerful afro-inspired number, driven forward by its rhythmic percussive elements and piano-heavy topline which samples Nina Simmone’s ‘Sinnerman’. With a star-studded cast already on the record, it is also interesting to note Dr. Dre’s contribution to the record, mixing down the collaboration alongside Jimmy Iovine, Tunde Balogun and Justice Baiden.

The track features as the backing track for the short teaser trailer for ‘The Flipper’s Skate Heist’. Released last month, it depicts an intense, high-speed roller-skate chase through city streets led by two mysterious masked culprits who have stolen a pair of Dr. Dre skates ahead of a night at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace.

A certified anthem set for heavy rotation in coming months, ‘Power’ is the follow-up to DJ Snakes’ previous work on ‘Trigue Lycee’ in which he revisited Algerian star Khaled’s hit who he also invited on stage to perform with him at his iconic Parc des Princes show.

Be sure to check out ‘Power (Remember Who You Are)’, for yourselves below!

Image Credit: Rukes.com