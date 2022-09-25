While fans await details of the official memorial to be held for the public, his peers and collaborators have publicly shared their feelings at the loss the famed DJ. Alongside artists such as Carl Cox and Anton Powers, former collaborator 808 Stage wrote, “Stu Allan was very an important voice in Manchester’s history of electronic music broadcasting. His local radio shows were a gateway for me and other 808 State members to hear the sound of Chicago and Detroit in the late 1980s. Stu was the guy we took our test pressings to first. It was Stu that came up with the Guy Called Gerald moniker by introducing him as such.”