Don Diablo returns to release radar with ‘All That You Need’: Listen

By Nina Kraljević 1

Popular ID by Dutch artist Don Diablo at his Untold 2022 set is out this week and it’s ‘All That You Need’ for the final days of this festival season.

Don Diablo is blessing his fans with continuously releasing music and teasing new IDs, and that’s exactly what happened with his latest track ‘All That You Need’. Debuting the track at his Untold 2022 set in Romania, He took to social media to recap his top 5 unreleased IDs, with the overwhelming majority of followers asking about this track.

The creamy new track bit shorter than 3 minutes will guaranteed make you dance, as mystical vibes and simple, but catchy lyrics bring the soft drop and brings you to a dreamy state of mind. It accentuates the future house sound Don Diablo is so loved and known for, and once again gives his fans and the future house community what they look for in a late summer hit.

Prior to this track, his musical endeavour included several remixes and remakes, one of which is particularly significant – Don Diablo released an official remix of Avicii’s track ‘My Feelings For You’ for 30-year anniversary of Vicious Recordings. Although special, this new ID is surely not the last we will see releasing soon, so keep an eye on potential new tracks coming from the star.

This new track was released on artist’s own label Hexagon, which recently got its extension dedicated to contemporary art called HΞXHIBITION – a record label envisioned to connect digital artistry with timeless house music. This venture comes as no surprise considering the amount of sales Don Diablo derives via NFTs, with his last year’s drop HΞXHIBIT III being auctioned for a whopping $1.2 million and paired with a giant real-life counterpart, making that NFT sale one of the first of its kind.

Check out new track by Don Diablo titled ‘All That You Need’ down below and let us know what you think:

Image Credit: Don Diablo (Press) by Ruud Baan / Provided by Electric Love Festival