Described by Eats Everything as ‘an ode to the cities we reside in and love more than any other,’ he and Fatboy Slim team up for ‘Bristol to Brighton‘ as the start of what will be a line of collaborations and projects together.

No doubt one of this week’s shining releases, UK legends, staples of the scene and long-time friends Eats Everything and Fatboy Slim have gotten together on a track for the first time since 2020’s ‘All The Ladies,’ this time marking an ode to their respective home cities in ‘Bristol to Brighton‘ via Three Six Zero Recordings/Ministry Of Sound.

What marks this release as something truly remarkable aside from the names on the release itself, is the fact that for the first time ever in his long-standing career, Fatboy Slim finds himself providing lead vocals on a track. About this, he stated (via DJ Mag):

“I cannot believe it has taken my 38 year career and Daniel Pearce for me to have my first lead vocal on a tune. Long overdue, perhaps misplaced…”

If there’s anyone that could convince him to showcase his vocal abilities, its certainly Eats Everything, and we’re glad he did. The resounding chants of the lyrics ‘Brighton to Bristol, Bristol to Brighton‘ and ‘We bang‘ are simple yet will only serve to whip crowds up into a frenzy as they chant the lyrics back to the stage. Add a funky bass to the addictive soundscape that won’t stay out of your head, and you have yet another club-friendly banger from the hands of Eats Everything and Fatboy Slim.

Excitingly enough, this is the start of more things to come for the duo, as teased by them in an Instagram post which you can see below.

As you listen to the track below, get ready to witness them both in action at Fatboy Slim’s ‘All Back To Minehead‘ weekender event at Butlins Minehead Resort on 18-21 November where aside from the man himself, Eats Everything will also be present to host a very special History Of Rave room. Grab tickets here.

