Enrico Sangiuliano announces new EP ‘Sound of Space’

By Jack Spilsbury 15

Enrico Sangiuliano announces new EP ‘Sound of Space’, releasing on his time-limited label NINETOZERO. “This is the one you’ve been waiting for…” said the producer.

Ever since launching his impeccable NINETOZERO label earlier this year with critically appraised and fan-loved EP ‘Silence’, eyes and ears have been on Enrico Sangiuliano and his unique techno soundscape. Now, the producer has announced his second offering on the label, revealing a brand new two-track extended play ‘Sound Of Space’ releasing September 30th.

The EP’s title track has been a staple among festival sets this summer, dominating the dancefloor with articulate beats and an underground-focused sound. ‘Sound of Space’ examines our physical and atmospheric surroundings and how it affects our consumption of music. Set to be available in incredible spatial audio, it promises a 360-degree listening experience that will fully immerse the listener like nothing else. The EP will beckon back to the past, with the highly successful producer and DJ taking inspiration from this.

“Before the development of recording equipment & technology, music’s environmental characteristics were defined by the space in which it was performed,” reads the press release

In addition to the release, Enrico Sangiuliano will also take to the stage at an all-night-long EP launch party in Ghent, Belgium. The next SOLO event, a concept fans will be extremely fond of, will take place at the iconic Kompass Klub on October 1st, with tickets available here. Don’t forget to also pre-order/pre-save the ‘Sound of Space’ EP here.

Image Credit: Enrico Sangiuliano (Press)