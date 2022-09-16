Fatboy Slim announces 2023 UK tour ‘Y’all Are The Music, We’re Just The DJ’s’

By Ellie Mullins 22

“I just find the closer I am to the audience the more I love it… this is what this tour brings,” says Fatboy Slim, speaking about his 2023 UK tour.

In 2023, Fatboy Slim is set to bring back an intimate vibe to his shows with the recent announcement of his 2023 UK tour. Starting on 2 March and ending on 25 March, it will see him start in Newcastle, ending in Bournemouth. Heading up and down the country, it will also see him play in cities such as Edinburgh, Cardiff and hometown of Brighton, with Manchester, London and Birmingham getting two shows each on consecutive nights.

Although he’s used to playing some of the world’s biggest stages and venues, this tour sees him scale it down a bit, in a way that fans won’t be able to miss out on. Playing iconic venues such as the O2 Academy Brixton in London and the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, he states his reasoning for these venues:

“Coming out of covid I have played many different types of shows from arenas to the Gas tower at Glastonbury and I just find the closer I am to the audience the more I love it… this is what this tour brings”

For those looking to snag tickets to the ‘Y’all Are The Music, We’re Just The DJ’s’ tour, they will become available on 23 September through his website, here. Can’t wait until then? Fatboy Slim kicks off the inaugural All Back To Minehead event at Butlin’s Minehead on 18-21 November with the likes of Idris Elba, Groove Armada, Eats Everything and more. For more information, click here.

UK Headline Tour Dates – March 2023

2nd March – Newcastle O2 City Hall

3rd March – Birmingham O2 Academy

4th March – Birmingham O2 Academy

9th March – Edinburgh O2 Academy

10th March – Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

11th March – Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

15th March – Brighton Centre

17th March – London O2 Academy Brixton

18th March – London O2 Academy Brixton

24th March – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

25th March – Bournemouth International Centre

Image credit: Rukes.com