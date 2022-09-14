Feather & SEGØ join forces for pop-dance single ‘Fixing Me’ feat. Rajiv Dhall: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 3

Teaming up for the most eclectic of end results, Feather and SEGØ have just unveiled a pop-dance track for the ages, in the form of ‘Fixing Me.’ Elevating the track to even further heights, singer/songwriter Rajiv Dhall takes listeners on a musical journey like no other.

Fusing their unique style(s) of play in the most impressive of ways, Feather (real name Kyle Featherstone) and SEGØ (real name Luke Sego) have just unveiled their highly anticipated collaboration, ‘Fixing Me.’ Taking listeners on a musical journey like no other, each artist has implemented their signature sound to the utmost of perfection, whilst their ability at combining various genres in a way that is prolific as the next, most definitely helps them stand out from all the rest. Elevating this vocal driven pop-dance crossover track to even further heights, US-based singer/songwriter Rajiv Dhall ensures an end product that will have you hooked throughout.

Fresh off his hit release ‘Tell Me‘ alongside Lumasi and Gabriel Eli, it has taken no time at all for Feather to establish himself as an artist to watch within our community, and he proves just that with every given chance. Kick-starting his own musical journey as part of a touring indie pop band, it would not be until his first attendance at a musical festival that his love for electronic music would blossom, and taking inspiration from the likes of ODESZA, Gryffin and ILLENIUM, the possibilities of combining indie and electronica would not seem that far fetched. Leaving no doubt to the imagination, his debut track ‘Safe House‘ firmly cemented his status within our scene, and with no signs of slowing down, this latest collaboration acts as a clear indicator of everything that he has set out to achieve within our scene. In a similar fashion, SEGØ is the epitome of an artist that has mastered his craft to perfection, and by staying true to his roots and his ever so addictive music repertoire, this was always gonna be a match made in heaven.

Establishing a name for themselves whilst pursuing their solo careers, Feather and SEGØ have this time round ensured that either set of fans are in for a treat, with ‘Fixing Me’ the perfect representation of what both set of artists stand for. Scintillating from start to finish, each musical element has been implemented in a way that will have anyone begging for more, whilst the stunning vocals can only ensure nothing less than a spot at the very top of the charts. With this said, be sure to check out ‘Fixing Me’ in all its glory below, with streaming also available through all major platforms here. We will most definitely be keeping a close eye on both set of artists and each of their future endeavors, but in the meantime, don’t forget to leave us your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Feather & SEGØ (Press) / Provided by Promo Push