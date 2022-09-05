FISHER brings the heat in with a new club-ready track ‘Yeah The Girls’: Listen

By Nina Kraljević 11

GRAMMY nominated DJ and house producer FISHER is back with another club-ready single titled ‘Yeah The Girls’ featuring catchy vocals by Meryll. His latest collaborative work blends sounds of his signature tech house melodies with a new sound that learns from the older electronic roots.

The lastest FISHER track ‘Yeah The Girls’ accompanied by catchy vocals from Meryll is a club-ready exploration into more than just the recognizable sound of tech house we’ve learned to associate with LA-based producer. Coming right after his rework of timeless hit by Bob Sinclair ‘World Hold On’, this latest addition to his musical portfolio connects to its predecessor in harmony. The track begins with the melody and beat reminding of early 2000s dance tracks. Taking inspiration from ye olden days is a pattern in FISHER’s music releases this year, with another previous original release ‘Palm Beach Banga’ containing a sample of a 1997 hit ‘My Beat’. The drop is a blend of the old house sounds and elements with FISHER’s signature sound, slowly transitioning to the tech house we’ve been listening on our favorite festivals for years. The song is accompanied by a music video directed by LA-based photographer and creative director Corey Wilson where playful nature of the track is encapsulated with a theme once highly popular in dance and pop songs of 2000s – dancing in the rain.

The blend of old inspirations and new tech house we are familiar with seems to bring this producer the fresh new element many fans are enjoying. ‘World Hold On’ currently counts over 10 million streams on Spotify alone, with his shows being in high demand – his weekly Ibiza shows are still going strong on a weekly basis until end of this month. Other than the Spanish White Isle, his next performance happens to be in Italy at Decibel Open Air, where this captivating track is bound to be played.

Enjoy FISHER’s latest track released by his record label Catch & Release Records, titled ‘Yeah The Girls’ featuring Meryll down below:

Image Credit: Hï Ibiza (Press) / Provided by NEU Communications