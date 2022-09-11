Five Artists to Catch at Nocturnal Wonderland 2022

By Gustavo Cristobal 2

North America’s longest-running electronic music festival is fast approaching! To build the anticipation even further, we’ve picked out five acts you don’t want to miss during this year’s edition of Nocturnal Wonderland .

Only a couple of nights remain until the 27th edition of Insomniac’s Nocturnal Wonderland! Creating a magical experience through a stellar artist lineup, vibrant art scattered throughout the venue and top-of-the-line stage productions, attendees look forward to experiencing this immersive journey at Glen Helen Regional Park on September 17-18. With highly notable DJs such as Armand van Helden, Matroda, Illenium, Yellow Claw, Lee Foss and Dillon Francis playing the festival this year, there’s surely a set for everyone’s taste. Still deciding on which artists to catch this year? Here are some of our top five must-sees at the show!

R3HAB

Last performing at 2014’s edition of the festival, dance music heavyweight R3HAB returns to Nocturnal Wonderland to spread his contagious four-on-the-floor groove at Wolves’ Den. The CYB3RPVNK label boss has been busy all year round releasing singles and remixes such as ‘Love We Lost’ with Armin van Buuren, ‘Sway My Way’ with Amy Shark, ‘Weekend on a Tuesday’ with Laidback Luke, and his remix of Sia’s ‘Unstoppable.’ Attendees can expect to hear a main stage set with plenty of new remixes, unreleased music and some R3HAB classics.

Rezz

Since her early beginnings, Rezz has led the way for the mid-tempo sub-genre through her mesmerizing tracks such as ‘Edge,’ ‘Hypnocurrency’ with deadmau5, ‘Orbit’ and ‘Chemical Bond’ with Deathpact. Known for playing experimental music that melts your brain and snatches your soul, the Canadian DJ’s sets have been some of the most exhilarating live performances that have to be experienced at least once. Expect to be blown away from your feet from start to finish as she closes out Wolves’ Den Sunday night.

DJ Hanzel

Get ready to go “One Deeper” as Dillon Francis brings back his German alter ego for a night full of deep house vibes. Originally created as a satyrical side project for German-accented social media clips, DJ Hanzel is all but that as he gets serious about bringing a deeper experience to the masses. Put your shades on, throw on some black and become a deep house snob as DJ Hanzel treats Sunken Garden to some dark, groovy house vibes.

Adventure Club

Adventure Club are well-known legends in the bass music scene. It was about 12 years ago when their defining dubstep remix of Flight Facilities’ ‘Crave You’ was released and made headlines as one of the most obsessed tracks of the early 2010s. With well over 38 million streams and 500 thousand likes on Soundcloud to this day, it’s clear how loved this track has been since its release. Expect to hear this remix, along with dubstep and future bass tracks from their 2022 album ‘Love // Chaos’ such as ‘Infinity’ with Yuna and ‘Here’ as they perform at Wolves’ Den.

Illenium

Nick Miller, better known as GRAMMY-nominated Illenium, returns to Nocturnal to break necks and hearts through the various realms of bass music that he will play at Wolves’ Den. The Denver-based producer/DJ’s formula for crowd control is as smooth as can be as he transitions through his various aggressive tracks such as ‘Blood’ with Voy Vance and ‘Story Of My Life’ with Sueco feat. Trippe Redd, into his more emotional future bass releases such as ‘Lonely’ with Chandler Leighton and ‘Nightlight’ with Annika Wells. Expect to hear unreleased music, which can very well be from his fifth studio album set to drop sometime next year. An official release date or title for his new album has yet to be confirmed.

Which artist are you most excited to see at Nocturnal Wonderland 2022? You can view the lineup and set times down below or on Insomniac’s Instagram page. Let us know your thoughts! Tickets for the festival can be bought here.

Image Credit: Insomniac Events Media