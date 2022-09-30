Gold Mozae unveils club-worthy single ‘Overload’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva

Enhancing his presence at any given chance, Gold Mozae has just unveiled a deep groove single for the ages, entitled ‘Overload‘. Offering only the most eclectic of vibes, each musical element has been implemented to the utmost of perfection, making this a club-worthy single from the get go.

Leaving his very own mark on the dance scene, one fire track at a time of course, Gold Mozae (real name Matt Novak) has once again become the hot topic among up and coming artists, with his latest release, ‘Overload,’ acting as yet another indicator towards the undeniable musical prowess that he possesses. Bringing those deep groove vibes with this highly-addictive production, it comes to no surprise as to why he is regarded as one of hottest prospects of 2022, whilst his eclectic style of play is only further demonstrated through this certified hit that has been bestowed upon us.

Implementing his signature sound in the most breathtaking of ways, ‘Overload’ will have listeners begging for more, as each musical element has been incorporated in a way that will scintillate even the toughest of crowds. Offering a club-worthy track from start to finish, this bass-heavy production combines the deepest of vocals with a bass house influence that enables the listener to get their groove on in no time at all, and in turn, further advocating the true versatile nature of this artist to watch. Straying slightly away from the clear RnB and Hip-Hop house influenced tracks that we became accustomed to in recent releases, Gold Mozae does not shy from a different approach, as ‘Overload’ will most definitely have you feeling some type of way.

Destined for nothing other than the very top of the charts, Gold Mozae has set his sights on global dominance, and yes you have guessed right, we are all for it. Showcasing a vast array of distinct and unique sounds through each of his releases, ‘Overload’ can only act as a stepping stone towards the most versatile, and ultimately, successful of careers, with Gold Mozae already impacting our scene in a manner that has left us all in awe. With this said, be sure to check out this masterpiece of a track in all its glory below, and don’t forget to stay fully up to date with the man of moment and all his future endeavors, by following him on Twitter, Instagram and Spotify. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Gold Mozae (Press)