Gorillaz unveil ‘New Gold’ single feat. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown, announce upcoming ‘Cracker Island’ album

By Ouranios Savva 13

Causing a frenzy amongst their fan base once again, Gorillaz have just unveiled their latest single ‘New Gold‘ alongside Tame Impala and Bootie Brown. In addition, the iconic band have also announced the official date of their upcoming ‘Cracker Island‘ album, with the anticipation levels now rising high.

Blessing us all with the release of their hotly anticipated track ‘New Gold‘ alongside Tame Impala and Bootie Brown, as well as announcing the official release date of their upcoming album, ‘Cracker Island,’ Gorillaz have most definitely caused a frenzy amongst their fan-base, and we could not be any more excited of all the new music that will be bestowed upon us early next year. The perfect timing for an announcement of such magnitude, the Grammy-winning virtual band ensure nothing less than energetic and upbeat tracks that vary in genre and style, as their eighth studio album will feature 10 breathtaking tracks, which will be seeing the day of light on the 24th of February, 2023.

Leaving no doubt to the imagination, Gorillaz have teamed up with yet another stellar lineup of collaborators for their upcoming album, with the likes of Stevie Nicks, Adeleye Omotayo, Thundercat, Tame Impala, Bad Bunny, Bootie Brown and Beck all featuring throughout the albums tracklist. Diversity at its finest, ‘Cracker Island’ can only further indicate the genius minds of this multifaceted group, with Murdoc, Noodle, Russel and 2D once again set to leave us all in awe with a collection of funky and truly irresistible music. Falling right into that category, ‘New Gold’ is one of the tracks on the album that has caused quite the havoc, with Gorillaz having played the track for the first time during their sold out show at London’s All Points East Festival, where Tame Impala and Bootie Brown also took to stage for that very moment.

Evolving their sound on the daily, both ‘New Gold’ as a single on its own, as well as the announcement of their forthcoming ‘Cracker Island’ album, further expands the lasting legacy of this extraordinary group, and we are all for it. With this in mind, be sure to pre-save/pre-order ‘Cracker Island’ here, as well as getting your groove on by listening to ‘New Gold’ below, with streaming also available through all major platforms here. More than set on taking us all on a musical journey like no other, we will be keeping a close eye on Gorillaz and all their future endeavors, so stay tuned and don’t forget to leave us your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Gorillaz (via Press)