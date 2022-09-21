Groove Armada celebrate 25th anniversary with ‘Hold a Vibe’, the lead single from upcoming ‘GA25’

By Samantha Reis 2

Dance legends Groove Armada announce anniversary box-set ‘GA25‘ and reveal lead single.

It’s been 25 years since the iconic Groove Armada released their debut single. ‘At The River‘ was released as a single in 1997 on 7-inch vinyl via Tummy Touch, in a limited edition of just 500 copies. In a dance of breaks and downtempo, thus was born the unbelievable and world-renowned career of the British duo who are still a staple in their genre in the Uk and around the world. Now, in 2022, it’s time for Groove Armada to celebrate their brilliant career with the career-spanning 25th-anniversary box-set ‘GA25’, set to be released on November 11, via BMG.

Over these two and a half decades, Groove Armada have led a movement unafraid of innovation, breaking boundaries and challenging themselves to explore. The result has always been the production of memorable tracks, true firelighters for a dancefloor on fire. Even today it is impossible not to slip into nostalgia or let loose a few dance moves to the sound of ‘I See You Baby‘ or ‘Superstylin‘. It is in celebration of this prolific and uncompromising way of seeing and living music that the duo has prepared a genuinely sonic celebration. ‘GA25’ is the culmination of a 25-year career and a compilation of high-quality tracks, including their most iconic, which are given a new life through remixes produced by some of today’s leading underground artists. A special box-set includes a double CD, 2-side LP, 32-page booklet and A3 poster. It also includes the lead single ‘Hold A Vibe’, released today.

Groove is the watchword and the special ingredient of this new single that marks Groove Armada’s first release since his 2020 ‘Lover4Now’. Different, mysterious and creative, this is the vibe that holds this urban cut. ‘Hold A Vibe’ features the vocals of dancehall artist Red Rat, who lends the single an unbelievable swing. The single exudes a crazy, funk-filled percussion that infuses the atmosphere with energy. Fun and hypnotic, it captures the sonic identity of Groove Armada that, after 25 years, continue to amaze.

That’s 25 years, 3 UK Top 10 albums, 3 GRAMMY nominations, 3 BRIT nominations, 1 Billboard nomination and now an anniversary box set accompanied by this incredible lead single. Listen to it below:

Image Credit: Groove Armada (Press) / Provided by Rotate Publicity