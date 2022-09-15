INTO THE UNKNOWN with Hardwell [Magazine Exclusive]

By Ellie Mullins 14

“I needed that time away to just be me, release any pressures of commitments with shows and deadlines, and just be creatively free in the studio,” says Hardwell, speaking to We Rave You about his time away from the spotlight.

This year we have seen the ultimate return of one of the industry’s elite. Having taken a hiatus from touring since 2018, Hardwell made headlines with an emphatic performance at Ultra Music Festival Miami this year. Since then he has reignited his career, brandishing brand new music, a new show and a relentless touring mentality that has seen him reconnect with his adoring fans worldwide.

Driving forward a refreshing, and innovative “Future Techno” sound, the former world number one DJ has been working tirelessly towards the release of his second studio album “REBELS NEVER DIE”. Releasing a track every two weeks since April, the 14-track album finally arrived this month in its entirety; a shining example of how his love for electronic music had never truly diminished. To mark the release of the album, we were lucky enough to sit down with Robbert for an exclusive interview, to gain a more personal insight into his remarkable return and the creative processes behind it.

Hi Robbert, thank you for taking the time to talk with us this month. We have seen you have been busy with your return to touring, how have you found the past few months travelling and getting back on your feet?

“I am super happy to be back travelling and reconnecting with everyone again. I needed that time away to just be me, release any pressures of commitments with shows and deadlines, and just be creatively free in the studio. Towards the end of that period, I had so much new music, I felt really good in myself, that it got me thinking the time had come to do a tour again.”

With huge performances at Ultra Miami, Sacher Park, Ultra Europe and Tomorrowland now behind you, what was your show at Ushuaïa like for you personally?