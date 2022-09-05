Hardwell officially shares ‘REBELS NEVER DIE’ tracklist

By Chris Vuoncino 20

Hardwell first made his return to music at Ultra Music Festival this past March in Miami, after stepping away from touring and new releases for three years to relax, recuperate and re calibrate his career going forward. Since that evening, he has steadily released singles nearly every other week to build up to his second full length album, REBELS NEVER DIE, which will officially be released on September 9th.

While fans new this day would come, Hardwell was clear from the start that an album was imminent, details on it had remained sparse as he continued to release singles and perform around the world, ensuring fans would analyze each set for new ID’s every time he hit the stage. With the build up and anticipation finally culminating, Hardwell will finally release his sophomore album and follow up to 2015’s United We Are, this upcoming Friday, September 9th. As expected, the album is a combination of the singles the Dutch producer has been releasing since his return to the stage earlier this year and features the tracks Dopamine, PACMAN, Fucking Society and more. All the tracks have been well received in the build up to the album, and Hardwell’s on stage dominance has continued at every stop of the REBELS NEVER DIE tour.

The album will be released via Hardwell’s own label imprint, Revealed Recordings, and on top of streaming, is also being offered in CD and limited edition vinyl formats for physical collectors. The vinyl is a beautiful, two disc set, which is hand numbered and limited to just 1,000 pieces. Physical copies can be ordered directly from the Revealed Recordings merch store. REBELS NEVER DIE is without a doubt one of the most highly anticipated albums of 2022, and Hardwell has not let fans down, ensuring that the entire electronic music scene is on notice that the former number 1 DJ in the world is back and ready to dominate both the stage and studio.

REBELS NEVER DIE tracklist:

1. Broken Mirror

2. Into The Unknown

3. Fucking Society

4. Black Magic

5. Dopamine

6. Good

7. PACMAN

8. Mind Control

9. Reminisce

10. Zero Gravity

11. Laser

12. I Feel Like Dancing

13. Self Destruct

14. REBELS NEVER DIE

Image Credit: Hardwell (Press) / Provided by PR – Kliger.co.il