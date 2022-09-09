House Music Essentials Vol 2. Featuring Ry Hill

By Alshaan Kassam

For this edition of our House Music Essentials, We Rave You is highlighting a house music artist who has clearly been revolutionizing the industry one electrifying and groovy beat at a time. Los Angeles native Ry Hill is showcasing his passion for house music with his highly-anticipated Black Eyed Peas edit of “GOTTA GET THAT.” A tech-house masterpiece indeed to add on repeat.

Los Angeles native Ry Hill, born Cameron DeFaria, is a multi-talented artist who has proven the sky is the limit when it comes down to his ever-evolving production style. Globally recognized as a producer, singer, and DJ who graduated from the Music Industry program at the University of Southern California. Having grown up singing and playing guitar in live rock bands, Hill went on to discover his passion for indie-electronic music when he began DJ’ing at the age of 17. The 24-year-old artist’s first live DJ gigs consisted of opening for SOULECTION’s Sango at Couture Hollywood, followed by headlining next to Lake Len at a charity event held at The Fonda Theater. Hill has accrued north of two-million total SoundCloud streams, supported by a few highly successful remixes. We Rave You is pleased to present the second edition of our House Music Essentials featuring the one and only Ry Hill.

Recently dropping his highly-anticipated tech-house edit of Black Eyed Peas edit of “GOTTA GET THAT,” this catchy single is about to be rinsed across clubs and festivals around the world. Launching off with a tech-house groove and those classic vocals from the original, echos and vocal undertones begin to build up the anticipation for the groove to come. Boom. Ry Hill has once again done it again. An energetic bassline and filthy instrumentals take over for all those attendees looking to get loose on the dancefloor. Easily a highlight to end off the summer on the grooviest note, Ry Hill shares:

“I must say… this edit was heavily inspired by Joshwa and Lee Foss’ infectious ‘My Humps’ collaboration. While I typically classify my music as indie-electronic, or indie-house, I had so much fun producing this tech-house rendition of the BEP classic. My debut album will hopefully be out by 2023, and it will feature a lot of my own vocals. In the meantime, I hope listeners and DJs alike will have fun with this new edit ”

Listen to the track below and be sure to stay tuned for any upcoming updates regarding Ry Hill’s debut album here.

Photo Credits: Denise Duff