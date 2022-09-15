House Music Essentials Vol 3. Featuring Dr. Fresch

By Alshaan Kassam 9

We Rave You is excited to present the third edition of our House Music Essentials highlighting the very best house music producers riding their own waves in the music industry. A true don of eclectic production and a legend in the house music scene, we are pleased to include Dr. Fresch this month after his recent energetic set at the Longhorn Saloon in beautiful British Columbia.

Whenever we feel a bit under the weather and need the perfect remedy of bass-house, mid-tempo, electro blog house, and more, Dr. Fresch is always there to save the day. Whether he’s throwing down classics or unreleased gems at festivals such as Shambhala and touring around the globe, Dr. Fresch is definitely an OG in the game when it comes down to his utmost dedication to his craft while also having open arms to support and mentor many other artists. When one thinks of the future and evolution of house music, Dr. Fresch immediately comes to mind as he has mastered his craft to make listeners lose control of their minds and body as they become one with his experimental production style. We Rave You is excited to present the third edition of our House Music Essentials and dig a little deeper with Dr. Fresch on his most recent collaboration with Marten Hørger for “Free My Mind.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Longhorn Saloon | Whistler, BC (@longhornsaloon)

After playing a legendary set at the Longhorn Saloon which was undeniably bumping from start to finish. Dr. Fresch was fully engaged with the crowd, playing his tunes such as the unreleased VIP of “Take A Step Back” and of course his filthy remix of “Gangsta Gangsta” to keep us on our feet all evening. The crowd was full of energy as the house music connoisseur worked his magic and initiated the groove with one of my personal favourite collaborations from the king himself and BIJOU for “Kung Fu.” The pure excitement and joy of coming back to Whistler BC could be felt from a mile away for his headline show as he shares:

“It feels great to be back. Whistler has been a special place for me, my girlfriend, and our friends for years. I am also a big snowboarder so even in the off-season this place is a special place in my heart. I was also playing Maxx Fish Nightclub four years ago. I got to see the opposite side of the equation, which was the peak summer moment. So now they extended this and have a huge calendar at Longhorn. I am stoked! Holiday weekend and we finally have the weather here in Canada for those who do not know. It came late and it is beautiful right now. A+ moment. Whistler also has a lot of foreign exports here. Many of the employees and people who live in Whistler specifically are from Australia, New Zealand, and England. There is actually a very eclectic taste here. They bring like UK garage and DNB to whistler. Vancouver represents a lot of what I talked to as well on a very concentrated level. You get people that want the blend of North American and UK sound and that is something I love to do in my sets. This makes me very hyped for Whistler.”

A true natural for blessing his fanbase with his OG tunes and rinsing out those unreleased tracks we all need in our lives. For anyone who knows Dr. Fresch, he is all about the community and supporting artists wherever he can. With his very own imprint House Call Records consistently looking to expand its horizons and provide a spotlight on the very best and brightest house music producers in the industry changing the game one electrifying beat at a time. House Call Records is a family of like-minded producers revolutionizing the music industry one eclectic release at a time. Sharing his motto behind the globally recognized imprint, Dr. Fresch shares:

“Eclectic energetic dance music is the phrase I started to use as of late for our motto. One thing we saw last decade is a lot of labels came to fruition around a sound. Such as Dirtbird, Night Bass, and Confession which all do very well still. When I came around to building House Call during the pandemic, what I saw with the shift in music consumption was through DSPs and people honing into artists and their individual take on the genre and their sound. Also how different each artist is becoming. Where five years ago, in my old label the core mission was to cultivate something new. I found that I did this better because even I myself go from bass-house to mid-tempo. I try to find everything in between. I look up to people like Zeds Dead for that reason where I am core bass-house and they are dubstep but we both experiment with other sides of genres. With House Call, we look for artists with very unique sounds and try to show them off such as Corrupt UK who came into the scene heavily. If you are thinking of taking your career from a hobby to your career, produce everything that you love and become more narrow with it. When you arrive at this moment of contemplating your career, start to think about how your sound will be different than everyone else’s. The competition is stiff so combine your favorite elements of music and personalize it. Be consistent and release it.”

A true pioneer in the ever-growing house movement, Dr. Fresch also hosted his very own House Call Records takeover at this year’s Shambhala Music Festival. Inviting artists and his personal friends such as BIJOU, Blossom, Corrupt UK, and Marten Hørger for an epic Morning morning 6:00 AM set at the legendary Fractal Forest. Let us tell you it was truly impeccable. The audio production, visual elements, and of course most importantly all the good vibes from the crowd were one of a kind for a truly unforgettable morning of mesmerizing house music. Recalling back to the takeover, Dr. Fresch shares:

“It was a proud moment. Fun, wild, and exceeded expectations. The biggest thing for me was that the idea came to shape before COVID in December of 2019. I was talking to Rich from Fractal and at that point, it was one of the first times curating festival lineups. It took a long time to come to fruition. Then I got all the artists I wanted and it worked out perfectly. What made me so happy in the end was just how many people were there at 6 AM. You have your all-night ragers and early risers but there were so many House Call fans.”

This is what a 7AM Family Photo looks like 😂 THANK YOU SHAMBHALA! Our very first @housecallrecs takeover was incredible. Thank you to @BIJOU @MARTENHORGER @blossomdj_ @corruptmusicuk for bringing Fractal Forest to life with me, this is just the beginning 🙂 📸: @treevalds pic.twitter.com/6rDrcjvo7b — Dr. Fresch (@DrFresch) July 29, 2022

With Dr. Fresch and Marten Hørger joining forces once again for an epic collaboration on “Free My Mind.” This one is a dance-floor heater as they prescribe us the ultimate dose of vibrant frequencies and bass undertones alongside enticing vocals crafting a heavy build-up of emotion. With a filthy bassline glitching in and out, these artists shift levels to get us grooving on the dancefloor all night long. Absolutely killing this collaboration in the best way possible, the legend shares:

“Both that and ‘Take A Step Back’ have been digital and we did this over the internet. But the basis for ‘Free My Mind’ is we wanted to not recreate our last track but the one thing we wanted to keep consistent was just a ridiculous build-up. In addition to that, we wanted it to be a call and response. He would write one part and I would do the other because that is what worked last time. So we started making that ridiculous build up and Marten found the vocal then we just started playing around and bringing it to life. We worked pretty well over the internet and I am eager to sit down with him and see what the hell happened (laughing). We did not want to rewrite ‘Take A Step Back’ but wanted to make something new and take notes on what worked in the arrangement of it. I think that is such a huge thing in bass-house right now whoever can have the craziest arrangement. Knock2 does a great job of this right now. Surprise people. That is what they want to hear.”

With Dr. Fresch always on the next wave in the music industry, he exclusively shares:

“I am going to be working on an EP that I have not started but I am taking some solo retreats this fall to do that. I want to get back to a multi-track project. Probably not the size of an album but will be 5-7 tracks for sure. I want to tell a story and I want to get to an album. I feel like I am not ready for the album but I think I have a vision for that. This EP will be a trial run for what the album is to be. I do have a couple of things dropping such as the VIP of Take A Step Back soon and collaboration with FETISH on “Banga” via House Call. FETISH is an artist who also does bass-house, and mid-tempo and I relate to him on that level. It is a very cool mix of our styles and much darker and deeper. For House Call, the goal for the next year is to throw as many takeovers as possible. We are definitely trying to get to your cities and host festivals, outdoor events, and as much as possible.

Be sure to stay tuned with Dr. Fresch here as he continues to revolutionize the music industry and be sure to check out a House Call Records takeover coming to a city near you soon.

HOUSE CALL AT THE PALLADIUM AFTERMOVIE Thank you @tritt_visuals @masonrippel @metatonemedia for bringing this to life 📸🙏🏻 ID: Take A Step Back (Dr. Fresch VIP) pic.twitter.com/8VdG4EQZkz — Dr. Fresch (@DrFresch) September 8, 2022

Photo Credits: Galen Oakes Photography