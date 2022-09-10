Ibiza Closing Parties at Hï Ibiza & Ushuaïa Ibiza this September

By Jan César 10

Ibiza is a place for the best parties. Hï Ibiza & Ushuaïa had once again a summer full of great parties and to wrap up the season, there are plenty of closing parties for the 2022 season to choose from.

Whether it is outdoor Ushuaïa or indoor Hï, partying on the Ibiza isle has never been better. After a worldwide pandemic, the 2022 season was expected to be one of the biggest yet. With different parties each day, there was not a day in the week where fans would be bored.

Ushuaïa hosted many regular nights, starting with Martin Garrix, Tomorrowland presents Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Camelphat, Ants, David Guetta‘s F*** Me I’m Famous! and many more. The last parties at Ushuaïa in the 2022 season are:

MARTIN GARRIX CLOSING PARTY

Thursday 8 September 2022

Lineup: Martin Garrix | Tinie Tempah | TV Noise | Blinders | Silque | Josh Charm

TOMORROWLAND PRESENTS DIMITRI VEGAS & LIKE MIKE CLOSING PARTY

Wednesday 21 September 2022

Lineup: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike | Quintino | MATTN | José María Ramón | Lost Frequencies

CAMELPHAT CLOSING PARTY

Tuesday 27 September 2022

Lineup: CAMELPHAT | Solardo | Stephan Jolk | Raúl Rodríguez

ANTS INVASION CLOSING PARTY

Saturday 1 October 2022

Lineup: Coming Soon

Same as Ushuaïa, Hï Ibiza have also hosted many crazy residencies as well. Stars like David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, FISHER, Black Coffee and many more were not missing. Since opening in 2017, Hï Ibiza is keeping itself on the top every year. It is the most sought-after tickets on the island. With great sound and design, together with world class DJs, there is no doubt that Hï Ibiza will remain at the top for quite some time. The last parties at Hï Ibiza for the 2022 season are:

THE MARTINEZ BROTHERS CLOSING PARTY

Tuesday 27 September

Line-up:

Theatre: The Martinez Brothers | Kerri Chandler | Guti

Club: Paco Osuna | Secret Special Guest | Renato Ratier

FISHER CLOSING PARTY

Wednesday 28 September

Line-up:

Theatre: FISHER (All Night Long)

Club: Vintage Culture (Extended Set) | Doozie

Friday 30 September

FUTURE RAVE CLOSING PARTY

Line-up:

Theatre: David Guetta | Artbat | Morten | Arielle Free

Club: Idris Elba | Bjones

Wild Corner: Guy Williams & Lulah & Demi

Saturday 1 October

BLACK COFFEE CLOSING PARTY

Theatre: Black Coffee | &ME | DJ Kabila

Club: Damian Lazarus | DJ Three | Jonny Rock

Sunday 2 October

GLITTERBOX CLOSING PARTY

Lineup: Bob Sinclar | D Train | Dimitri From Paris | Horse Meat Disco | Jayda G | Kiddy Smile | Krystal

To buy your tickets for Ushuaïa’s parties, click here. For Hï Ibiza’s offerings, check out the listings here.

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza (Press) / Provided by NEU Communications