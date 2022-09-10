Ibiza Closing Parties at Hï Ibiza & Ushuaïa Ibiza this September
Ibiza is a place for the best parties. Hï Ibiza & Ushuaïa had once again a summer full of great parties and to wrap up the season, there are plenty of closing parties for the 2022 season to choose from.
Whether it is outdoor Ushuaïa or indoor Hï, partying on the Ibiza isle has never been better. After a worldwide pandemic, the 2022 season was expected to be one of the biggest yet. With different parties each day, there was not a day in the week where fans would be bored.
Ushuaïa hosted many regular nights, starting with Martin Garrix, Tomorrowland presents Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Camelphat, Ants, David Guetta‘s F*** Me I’m Famous! and many more. The last parties at Ushuaïa in the 2022 season are:
MARTIN GARRIX CLOSING PARTY
Thursday 8 September 2022
Lineup: Martin Garrix | Tinie Tempah | TV Noise | Blinders | Silque | Josh Charm
TOMORROWLAND PRESENTS DIMITRI VEGAS & LIKE MIKE CLOSING PARTY
Wednesday 21 September 2022
Lineup: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike | Quintino | MATTN | José María Ramón | Lost Frequencies
CAMELPHAT CLOSING PARTY
Tuesday 27 September 2022
Lineup: CAMELPHAT | Solardo | Stephan Jolk | Raúl Rodríguez
ANTS INVASION CLOSING PARTY
Saturday 1 October 2022
Lineup: Coming Soon
Same as Ushuaïa, Hï Ibiza have also hosted many crazy residencies as well. Stars like David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, FISHER, Black Coffee and many more were not missing. Since opening in 2017, Hï Ibiza is keeping itself on the top every year. It is the most sought-after tickets on the island. With great sound and design, together with world class DJs, there is no doubt that Hï Ibiza will remain at the top for quite some time. The last parties at Hï Ibiza for the 2022 season are:
THE MARTINEZ BROTHERS CLOSING PARTY
Tuesday 27 September
Line-up:
Theatre: The Martinez Brothers | Kerri Chandler | Guti
Club: Paco Osuna | Secret Special Guest | Renato Ratier
FISHER CLOSING PARTY
Wednesday 28 September
Line-up:
Theatre: FISHER (All Night Long)
Club: Vintage Culture (Extended Set) | Doozie
Friday 30 September
FUTURE RAVE CLOSING PARTY
Line-up:
Theatre: David Guetta | Artbat | Morten | Arielle Free
Club: Idris Elba | Bjones
Wild Corner: Guy Williams & Lulah & Demi
Saturday 1 October
BLACK COFFEE CLOSING PARTY
Theatre: Black Coffee | &ME | DJ Kabila
Club: Damian Lazarus | DJ Three | Jonny Rock
Sunday 2 October
GLITTERBOX CLOSING PARTY
Lineup: Bob Sinclar | D Train | Dimitri From Paris | Horse Meat Disco | Jayda G | Kiddy Smile | Krystal
To buy your tickets for Ushuaïa’s parties, click here. For Hï Ibiza’s offerings, check out the listings here.
Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza (Press) / Provided by NEU Communications