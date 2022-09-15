ILLENIUM announces fifth studio album

By Jack Spilsbury 10

ILLENIUM takes to social media to tease his fifth studio album, just over a year after the release of ‘Fallen Embers’.

Nicholas Daniel Miller, professional known and globally appreciated as ILLENIUM has teased his fifth studio album. It comes just a year after the release of his fourth, the critically acclaimed and monumental ‘Fallen Embers’ released in July last year and follows a steady stream of enormous track releases over the summer.

Taking to social media to tease the upcoming project, ILLENIUM simply wrote: “NEW… ALBUM” followed by a set of mysterious eye emojis. This tweet quickly sent Twitter fans into a frenzy and has garnered the tweet thousands of likes and retweets. As of reporting no release date for the album has been set, however, in a separate tweet, it has been confirmed that both ‘All That Really Matters’ and ‘Shivering’ will be included in the tracklist. Following that we can assume that the newest release ‘From the Ashes’ featuring singer-songwriter Skylar Grey has also made the cut, however, this is yet to be confirmed. Eagle-eared fans will have also noticed the Dj and producer drop numerous IDs across some of the world’s leading festivals this year, making this one of his most anticipated pieces of work yet.

NEW… ALBUM 👀 — ILLENIUM (@ILLENIUM) September 6, 2022

Image Credit: Rukes.com