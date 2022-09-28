Kanye West opens-up a private school called ‘Donda Academy’

By Rahul Kale 2

My Donda Academy could turn children into ‘geniuses’ claims Kanye West as he launches his private school in California.

The exciting life of Kanye West never seems to disappoint. The eccentric rapper recently founded a private school called the ‘Donda Academy’, named after his late mother, Donda West, who directed the department of English, communications, media arts, and theater at Chicago State University. Students at ‘Donda Academy’ are stated to participate in “full school worship” in addition to basic studies in language arts, math, science, visual art, film, choir, and parkour. The school, which is located in Simi Valley, California, is currently accepting applications for the 2023-2024 school year from kids in pre-kindergarten through Grade 12.

The academy’s tuition is $15,000 a year, though scholarships and funding are available to students. According to Page Six, Malik Yusef, a collaborator on this endeavor with Kanye, states that half of the pupils at the school would be sponsored by scholarship funds, while the other half will be the children of celebrities and friends of Kanye who can pay the tuition cost.

The school is currently enrolled with 100 students with 16 full-time teachers since its opening on August 31st earlier this year. Students must don all-black Yeezy uniforms developed by West in collaboration with Gap. The uniform consists of a black shirt with a soaring white dove on the back, black pants, and black Yeezy Foam Runners given by the school. Adidas is also connected with the school, supporting the Donda Doves basketball team according to Daily Mail.

However, new reports indicate that the school is requesting parents to sign an NDA, which is a cause for concern. Kanye West feels his Donda Academy offers something extremely different for youngsters, however, it isn’t yet accredited, thus the teacher’s credentials are unknown. Although the school has requested accreditation with the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, only time will tell if it will be accepted.

Image credit: Patrick Demarchelier https://demarchelier.com/