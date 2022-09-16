deadmau5 and Kaskade release new track ‘Take Me High’ as Kx5: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 10

Following up their top 40 hit ‘Escape’, deadmau5 and Kaskade are back with the new track ‘Take Me High’. The duo is known jointly as Kx5 and is expected to have their debut album released in 2023.

deadmau5 and Kaskade first paired together in 2008 on ‘I Remember’ – a genre-defining anthem that recently appeared on Rolling Stone’s ‘200 Greatest Dance Songs of All Time’ list, with the rock bible stating, “…a collaboration between two of the biggest dance stars to emerge in the late 2000s — has an appealing modesty about it, even as it induces mass singalongs at festivals (still).” Since then, they have collaborated on tracks but with Kx5, they have solidified it into its own new artistic project, one which will consist of more studio releases in the coming months leading into an album, as well as a greatly anticipated live show set for December 10th at Los Angeles’ Memorial Coliseum.

‘Take Me High’ debuted during Kx5’s show-stopping EDC Las Vegas set. The track is an authentic stomper that features a soaring house vocal sample perfectly timed for the current revival (nodded to recently by Drake and Beyoncé). ‘Take Me High’ is a perfect homage to the history of dance music by two of the music’s lifers.

Stream the killer new track by Kx5 on your preferred streaming platform here.

image Credit: provided by press