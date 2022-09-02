Kelland releases highly anticipated debut EP, “THINGS CHANGED”

By Ryan Ford 14

Vancouver-based talent, Kelland has finally released his debut, 6-track EP on Physical Presents.

A comprehensive selection of tracks, the brand new Kelland EP, ‘THINGS CHANGED‘, sees the Canadian producer hone on new and refreshing sounds. His eclectic new work takes us on an emotional journey, telling us the story of a relationship and the good and bad things that can come along with it. 4 of the singles saw release prior to the full EP, including his collaboration with R&B artist Jay Isaiah on ‘Lullaby’, his song alongside alt-pop artist Willa, ‘RIP To Us’, his track with Sarah Diamond called ‘Lovesick’, and his collaboration with Beach Season and upcoming R&B artist AVRY on ‘You Know’. To complete this rollercoaster of a love story, the rising electronic producer has added two new songs upon the EP’s full release, introducing his sensational collaboration with Dallas on ‘Divine Timing’ and another with Elijah Blond titled ‘Thank You’.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the EP, Kelland offered this insight into the story behind ‘THINGS CHANGED‘;

“THINGS CHANGED starts with songs like ‘Lullaby’ and ‘Lovesick’ that describe the high points of a relationship. To when THINGS CHANGE and a break up can occur. ‘Thank You’ is the sad break-up song before’RIP To Us’ describes how one can become empowered by a breakup. The final songs showcase how it’s okay to be alone, making room for those ‘Divine Timing’ moments in life where everything seems to fall into place. The EP concludes with ‘You Know’ which tells the story and is the point at which the whole process and EP can restart over again. With every door that closes, another door opens.”

Across his career, the Canadian has garnered over 16 million streams to date, and this fresh and innovative project will bolster those numbers in the coming months. You can also expect to hear some of these productions live as he continues to tour around his home country, having stopped off at Chasing Summer Festival, Badlands Music Festival and Monstercat Compound among other events this year already.

Check out the brand new Kelland EP, ‘THINGS CHANGED’, for yourselves below!

