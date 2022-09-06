KSHMR delivers chilled oriental track ‘Anywhere´s Home’: Listen

KSHMR is one of the producers that can be easily recognized for their unique style of music composing. After the release of a club track ‘Maria Maria’ with Azteck, The talented artist returns with a chilled, euphoric track ‘Anywhere´s Home’.

Combining oriental sounds with known elements of electronic music, KSHMR again proves his skill as a music producer. The track starts with the guitar and male vocals. Then, the oriental drums are added and from the mood of the track, it is apparent, that this is a perfect track for 4 am night rides. The drop consists of a catchy whistle melody together with a slap house bassline.

Niles again proves he can produce emotional, euphoric tracks and tracks that get the crowd going at clubs at festivals. With his recent “KSHMR in Kashmir” live set, fans can see his recent live set with the beautiful scenery of Kashmir.

You can listen to the KSHMR’s brand new release below.

