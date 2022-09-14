Hello and thank you for joining us! Could you give us an insight on the main inspirations/influences that led to your chosen career pathway?

Hello and thank you for having me! I’ve always been a dreamer and I often tend to drift off into my own private universe. My love and passion for the unknown in life, music, art and creating things started when I was very young. My father put me in front of his large hifi stereo system with his home built speakers when I was not even one years old. He made me listen to anything from classical music with experimental arrangements to Rod Stewart and Boney M. I don’t even remember all of this, but I believe it made a large imprint into my subconscious. I also have a special memory from my days in primary school that is related to this. I remember being completely blown away when my teacher introduced a Moog subsequent synthesizer and the sounds you could create with it. This definitely had a large impact on me. There are also so many artists, labels and DJs that have inspired me through the years. Vangelis, Depeche Mode, Belgian synth pioneers (to name a few) made me want to create those beats, baselines and strings that dig into your soul. I have always felt a fascination for how this is done; I thought to myself; “I want to do that, I want do it my way.”

Mastering your craft over the years, it has become evident that versatility is a key aspect when it comes to your productions. We would like to know your own thought process behind your preferred genres, as well as the overall feel that results in combining different musical elements?

I love music and if I could produce all genres I would. I love the emotions music creates. When you want to express something, it can be hard sometimes to stick to one genre and be confined by that. I want to feel free when I create. Because I want it all … I want you to feel the hard massive kick but also the uplifting break. Techno has all that and the variations are infinite. Everything from Happy Hardcore, Trance, Hard Techno, Vocal Trance and EDM. You don’t have to stick to any rules as long as it hits you hard. For me it’s the contrasts and the unexpected combinations of different genres that keeps it feeling fresh and modern. I want to feel something, you know … I’m like an adrenaline junkie but in the field of music. I want every track to give me that rush; just as if I was base jumping off a cliff or something like that …