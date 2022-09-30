Love Machine to return to the California Desert for huge autumn edition

By Ryan Ford

Popular US festival Love Machine is set to return for the second time this year, for three days of carefully balanced music during the autumn.

Following an unforgettable Spring edition of the festival back in May, Love Machine is set to return to the sun-soaked Jacumba Hot Springs, near San Diego, California for its autumn edition from November 11th – 13th 2022. The festival is to invite some of the finest names in house and techno, with a lineup brandishing the likes of Dixon, Pan-Pot, KiNK, Denis Sulta, Doc Martin, wAFF, DJ Heather, Innellea, Sébastien Léger and many more.

Beyond the music, Love Machine also amazes with its incredible production value. The festival site is meticulously designed to integrate the unique desert environment around it, making the most of the hot spring and clean air in the Mountain Empire area of southeastern San Diego County. Be sure to take in your surroundings as you can also expect to see large art installations, and take part in mindful and holistic workshops, yoga, sound baths, and meditation, as part of an overall socially minded experience. All new for this year is a special Tent Stage that will feature the next-level production that Love Machine has become renowned for. It will feature lush day beds, special mood lighting, an array of boho plants, and carpets to complete a unique, futurist Moroccan vibe.

Prepare for a jam-packed programme as Friday will see house shaman Dixon joined by future techno star Innellea, German tech titan Tiefschwarz, as well as DJ Heather and Ofier. Saturday will be headlined by the acclaimed Pan-Pot pair, and will also see an eclectic live show from Bulgarian techno-wizard KiNK, as well as performances from Sébastien Léger, Ruede Hagelstein and Dink! in a b2b set with Rybo. Sunday brings big-time party starters Denis Sulta and wAFF, plus West Coast legend Doc Martin who has become a staple of this enchanting festival.

Tickets for the autumn edition are now available to purchase here. Be sure to grab yours quickly while they last!

Image Credit: Love Machine Press