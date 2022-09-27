DJ Snake, Ghostface Killah and many more to appear on Malaa’s debut album “Don Malaa”

By Jan César 2

The debut album of Malaa features DJ Snake, Ghostface Killah, Fivio Foreign, Tchami and many others.

Mysterious producer Malaa will soon release his long-awaited album, “Don Malaa.” Only a few days after the announcement, this French producer releases the first single called “How It Is“. The track is typical of Malaa’s style track and it is expected, that the album would be in Malaa’s iconic signature style as well. The French star also released the track “Hypnotic“, that only underlines the previous sentences.

After a few single releases from the album, Malaa finally reveals the tracklist and features. The expected hosts there are DJ Snake, Tchami and Tony Romera. What was not expected were the features from iconic rappers such as Jadakiss and Ghostface Killah are icons of their era, as well as another feature of Fivio Foreign.

This year has been successful for Malaa as he got the blessing to remix the legendary Linkin Park song “In The End”. Now another big milestone for this balaclava-wearing producer has come. A milestone that this Pardon My French producer has worked on for over a year. After 7 years on the scene that he was a big part of after his most famous release “Notorious” which samples The Notorious B.I.G´s “Going back to Cali” and has over 40 million streams on Spotify, his debut album is set to release.

The album is set to release on Friday, September 30th. You can check the tracklist below.

Image Credit: Rukes.com