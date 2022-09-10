Marco Nobel & Aeden team up for single ‘Love You More’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino

Marco Nobel and Aeden have teamed for the new single, Love You More, featuring singer Josh Bogert. The new single hit streaming services at the end of July via Heartfeldt Records.

The track combines a variety of elements to create a single ready made for summer gatherings, road trips and of course sing a longs on the dance floor. Opening up with a lightly strummed guitar and subtle percussion, the song welcomes listeners to sit back and enjoy the clean production with it’s bright chords and smooth vocals from singer Josh Bogert. As the track builds, the guitar gives away to the swirling pads, treated vocal samples and percussive builds to drive the track from the chorus to its anthem sized drop. Singer Josh Bogert truly shines, delivering a powerful performance, with beautiful harmonies while singing the infectious refrain of the chorus, “You say you love me, but I love you more.” Combined with the top shelf production and orchestration from Marco Nobel and Aeden, the track hits at all the right moments, creating an emotionally gripping, yet fun single that only gets better with repeat listens.

Marco Nobel discussed the process of creating the single and excitement for working with his collaborators on the track, “It felt great to team up with Aeden & Josh Bogert to create this fresh summer track. Aeden is one of the most talented producers I know and you can hear that in the end result. We’re also super happy with Sam Feldt & Heartfeldt for loving this record as much as we do!” While summer may be winding down in 2022, this anthem certainly won’t be going away any time soon. Stream it now below.

Image Credit: Marco Nobel (Press) by Marty Marn