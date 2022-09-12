Moby & Nicola Sirkis combine for ‘This Is Not Our World (Ce n’est pas notre monde)’

By Ryan Ford

American dance music icon Moby is back with a brand new production with Nicola Sirkis on independent record label Because Music.

This time, Moby collaborates with iconic vocalist and Indochine frontman Nicola Sirkis for an authentic few minutes of electronica on ‘This Is Not Our World (Ce n’est pas notre monde)’. The song, originally written and produced by Moby, sees the American artist perform alongside the iconic frontman of the French band, as Nicola was immediately drawn to the song’s powerful message after hearing it for the first time.

Providing the original with a unique, bilingual twist, Nicola jumps on this version now partly sung in French, turning it into an international anthem for all to enjoy. Aside from the infectious vocals that float throughout, the track arrives complete with punchy percussion, swirling synth-lines and meticulous bassline rhythms all contributing to the song’s retro feel. The single also dropped with its very own music video, directed by Jean-Charles Charavin and shot between Paris and LA, calling upon us to collectively reflect on the sorry state of the world we are currently living in.

Be sure to check out the new Moby single, ‘This Is Not Our World (Ce n’est pas notre monde)’, alongside Nicola Sirkis for yourselves below!

Image Credit: Travis-Schneider / Provided by Gold Atlas PR