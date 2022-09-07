Spencer Elden was featured on the now-notorious album cover that has become a staple of pop culture for many years and features a then 4-month-old Elden swimming underwater grasping for a dollar bill that is dangled in front of him, recreated by the man himself on many occasions including to celebrate the albums 10th, 20th and 25th anniversaries has expressed concern stating he “has suffered and will continue to suffer lifelong damages” and “extreme and permanent emotional distress”.