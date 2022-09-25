Nora En Pure releases a captivating deep house track ‘Stop Wasting Time’: Listen

Nora En Pure has had a prominent summer with latest EP release and extensive tour across the globe, and is back on release radar with a captivating new deep house track titled ‘Stop Wasting Time’. The mesmerizing vocals paired with piano create a nostalgic sound many of her fans are bound to enjoy.

Nora En Pure added another mesmerizing house track to her musical portfolio – ‘Stop Wasting Time’ is an emotional tune enhanced by synths and piano to create a story of past love, which lyrics reminisce of to transcend the club-like sound into something deep and memorable. Nora’s alibity to connect with her fans and audience through music is what makes her career and tracks like these such remarkable ones, and after 10 years of putting her work in the world she’s carved her journey to the top among the most recognized names in the music industry.

Her summer was rich with lively sets across the globe, having her perform this summer at EDC Las Vegas, Tomorrowland in Belgium, La Solar Festival in Columbia and many more across the globe – there are no limits to her appearance. In midst of her summer tour, South-African DJ released her 2-track ‘Gratitude EP’ – two fan-favorite IDs to hype up the remaining summer sets for her loyal fans. Among her global appearances were also Purified events hosted at Airbeat One Festival in Germany, Pacha Ibiza, several additions in Prague at the Křižíkova Fontána, a boat set from Exumas, Bahamas, just to name the few. Daniela is set on sharing her music with the entire world and we can only imagine where her future sets will be hosted. To the joy of many, she’s still en route around Europe, US, South America and Australia, with her next stop being in München, Germany next Friday.

Experience ‘Stop Wasting Time’ by Nora En Pure on all streaming platforms and let us know what you think:

Image Credit: Tyler Fuhrmeister / Provided by Resonate PR