PAROOKAVILLE unveils official 2022 aftermovie, with ticket sale for 2023 starting Sunday

By Ellie Mullins 147

PAROOKAVILLE celebrated its return to the festival circuit for the first time since Covid-19 this past July, and now they have unveiled the aftermovie from the unforgettable weekend.

With one of their biggest lineups to date including the likes of Tiësto, FISHER, Oliver Heldens and plenty more across a magnitude of different genres all playing on the weekend of 22-23 July earlier this year, PAROOKAVILLE ensured that their 6th edition at Airport Weeze in Germany was one for the history books. For the first time since Covid, the City of Dreams opened their gates once again to visitors from all around the world to unite once again, and the wait was certainly worth it.

Across three days/nights, visitors witnessed some of the most stellar performances from the worlds biggest artists, and the fun didn’t stop there. Being more than just the music, various funfair rides, chill out zones, food & drink courts and much, much more were all waiting to be discovered around each corner. Offering a dynamic experience for every person there, the aftermovie highlights all of this.

Directed & edited by Kevin Bressler, the official 2022 aftermovie gives those at home a glimpse into the most magical parts of PAROOKAVILLE’s City of Dreams, and allows those that were there to relive it all over again. Including tracks such as ‘Follow‘ by Martin Garrix and Zedd, Steve Aoki and KAAZE‘s ‘Whole Again‘ and Chris Lake‘s ‘400‘ to name a few, you can watch it in all of its glory down below.

Aside from this, PAROOKAVILLE have also unveiled the date for the sale of tickets for 2023. Expecting a quick sellout, tickets will officially go on sale this Sunday, 2 October. Taking place 21-23 July 2023, you can visit the website here for more information including prices and what types of tickets will be available.

Featured image credit: Julian Huke / Provided by PAROOKAVILLE press