Paul van Dyk & Alex M.O.R.P.H. pay homage to ‘Stranger Things’ with latest single

By Chris Vuoncino 128

Paul van Dyk & Alex M.O.R.P.H. have teamed up for their latest collaboration, an homage to the wildly popular Netflix series, Stranger Things. The new release, titled Hawkins Square, after the name of the town in which the show takes place across its four seasons, is a beautiful musical journey that would not feel out of place alongside many of the scenes of the show.

For fans of the show, the song will feel familiar, providing elements of excitement, tension and even horror throughout the four minutes and 18 seconds of instrumental music. While single represents a large deviation from the uplifting sounds listeners have come to expect from Paul Van Dyk and Alex M.O.R.P.H., the combination of progressive house and trance elements feel appropriate for the subject matter and the two producers showcase their ability to navigate the genres with full command throughout. While discussing the single, Van Dyk said, “The inspiration is the thought of the clashing worlds, the two sides of a coin that essentially mean the same one thing,” a fitting description for the juxtaposition of styles as well as the elements of the show, as the characters navigate between their world and the Upside Down. For both producers, it certainly seems like they enjoyed the opportunity to branch out and allow listeners to see how their shared interests go well beyond the studio. With the release out their, Paul Van Dyk will look to continue to prepare for his forthcoming album, Off The Record, set to be released on September 30th. The producers most recent single prior to Hawkins Square, the uplifting single Rhapsody will appear on the album as well, and he as said that he will preview more tracks on his upcoming North American tour set to begin in November of this year.

Image Credit: Christoph Köstlin / Provided by Stark Profiles PR