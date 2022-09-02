Pendulum debut new music during secret set at Reading Festival

By Chris Vuoncino 7

Pendulum surprised fans around the world, and especially in the UK, when they announced themselves as a surprise performer at Reading Festival 2022. The group, which was reformed for the 2016 Ultra Music Festival, debuted a brand new remix during the performance, marking the first hint of new music in 2022.

The Australian music group has maintained an inconsistent presence since their return to the stage, performing at select festivals and limiting fans to just one EP in the form of official new music when they released ‘Elemental‘ back in 2021. With their last minute announcement that they would be taking the BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage by storm, Pendulum offered fans a welcome reminder of the power of the drum and bass band and no doubt a welcome surprise when Enter Shikari front man, Rou Reynolds took the stage to perform a new remix of the bands track, ‘Sorry, You’re Not A Winner.’ The remix has been in the works for sometime, but both groups had kept it under wraps, making the live performance a historic event, and giving fans a taste of brand new Pendulum music as well. Discussing the project, Enter Shikari’s Reynold’s explained how it came to be during an interview at Reading with NME Magazine where he says,

“Gareth [McGrillen] and Rob [Swire] just got in touch and basically said that they’re thinking about doing a remix of ‘Sorry You’re Not A Winner’, and I was like ‘okay sick!’, what a surreal message to get,” Reynolds explained. “They sent it over, and there’s a lot of different demo changes in that track so I was like ‘this is so interesting, what are they going to do with it?’ And it’s so good. It’s killer.”

While Pendulum have no further toue dates, it is exciting to know that the group has been exploring new music. Be sure to check out the footage from Reading where they debut ‘Sorry, You’re Not A Winner’ with Rou Reynolds below and keep track of the group through their official website as well social media pages, in case they decide to surprise fans anywhere else this year.

Image Credit: Rukes.com