Broadwick Live Group and Printworks release statement regarding future of the venue

By Ellie Mullins 25

“We’re pleased to confirm that in partnership with British Land we’re in detailed talks about our return to our much-loved venue,” said Printworks, in a newly released statement.

Beloved venue Printworks has been shrouded in rumours and uncertainty about its future as a venue these past few months, following statements earlier this year that it would eventually be closed. Now though, a new development has come to light in a statement that the venue and Broadwick Live Group have posted on socials, which reads as follows:

“We’re delighted to confirm that in partnership with British Land we are in detailed talks about our return to the venue following the site’s redevelopment. While there is still a detailed planning process that needs to take place before we can 100% confirm our return, we’re now further along in this process than we have been for some time. At this point, we can confirm that the venue will close at some point in the New Year, for a number of years during a period of modernisation as planned. As a team we are committed to preserving the essence of the iconic Press Halls and retaining the spirit of Printworks for our return. In the meantime, we have every intention of seeing out this chapter of Printworks, in its current guise, in the best way possible as a salute to the legacy of the last five years. Thank you for your unwavering support. The backing of our community has been vital in getting us to this point and is crucial to the future of Printworks London.”

A message from the team at Printworks London. pic.twitter.com/EZL3vAUgvl — Printworks London (@Printworks_LDN) September 27, 2022

This statement suggests that although the closing of Printworks will still be going ahead in the New Year (in which a solid date which has not yet been set), they have hinted at somewhat of a revival for the iconic space, and this is more of the ending of a chapter in its story, rather than a final goodbye.

Simeon Aldred, Director of Strategy at Broadwick Live said via a press release:

“In this decisive moment for the future of one of London’s most loved venues, we are humbled and grateful for the support of our community and partners. We have been working hard on an elevated design which protects the raw and original nature of the Press Halls, which we are excited to reveal in due course. We will need your continued support as we enter the planning process with Southwark Council in the coming months. The cultural resonance and debate around the future of Printworks only comes to demonstrate the importance of preserving authenticity and culture at the heart of our neighbourhoods and urban redevelopments.”

Following on from this, Roger Madelin, joint Head of Canada Water at British Land added:

“Over the past 6 years we have built a terrific relationship with Broadwick Live, and we very much look forward to being able to secure a long term future for culture, business and music with them at the Printworks.”

Nevertheless, whilst we still have to part ways with Printworks for a ‘number of years,’ we look forward to welcoming its return and can’t wait to see what the future holds. For now, visit their website here to see the roster of remaining shows for the AW22 season, including the newly announced Anjunadeep show in December.

Featured Image Credit: Courtesy of We Are Full Fat