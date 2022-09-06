Rob Laniado returns with high energy single ‘Dance With Me’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 10

Rob Laniado has released his newest dance floor ready anthem, Dance With Me. The new single finds Laniado returning to UFO RECORDZ for the second time in 2022 after previously releasing his track Only U via the label earlier this year.

For Dance With Me, Rob Laniado had his sights set on a strong house vibe with some enchanting undertones of subtle deep energy, especially in it’s opening sequence. Beginning with a reversed vocal, leading into a simple synth pad and vocal sample, the repetitious, “come dance with me, quickly draws in the listening, building slowly but laying the ground work for the full effect of the track to take over when the drop hits. The synth stabs that take over as the track builds add a jolt of excitement as well as nostalgia, as Laniado finds inspiration in the past for the crafting of Dance With Me.

“I took a deep inspiration from Robin S’ all time classic ‘Show Me Love’ for the bassline and the well familiar beloved sound of the piano-dance from Korg M1. The outcome was this oldschool sound with kicking groove for the modern dancefloor mixed with fresh sound design”

The combination surely works, as the three minute single certainly shows off the producer’s range and respect for the genre. Dance With Me is the perfect track to close out the summer with and belongs both on the dance floor as well as firmly placed in playlists for dance fans around the world. As Rob Laniado continues to grow his sound and reach, expect more ready made anthems such as Dance With Me from the Israeli producer and DJ.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image Credit: Rob Laniado (Press)