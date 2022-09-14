Swedish House Mafia’s iconic ‘Don’t You Worry Child’ turns 10 years old

On 14 September 2012, Swedish House Mafia would change the music industry forever with the release of ‘Don’t You Worry Child,’ which now turns 10 years old. Over this decade-long period, a lot has changed for the trio, both individually and as a threesome.

On this fateful day an entire decade ago, Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello would change the music scene forever with the release of what is considered to be their biggest track ever, ‘Don’t You Worry Child.’ At the time, this would signal what everyone would think to be the permanent end of the Swedish House Mafia journey, as it was the final release before they ultimately disbanded in 2013.

In a way, ‘Don’t You Worry Child’ represents the closed chapter of what can be considered the ‘first half’ of the Swedish House Mafia career, with this ‘Paradise Again‘ era and first single ‘It Gets Better‘ representing the rebirth era. Although we are fully in the midst of this darker musical journey and they don’t show any signs of going back to their euphoric, feel-good progressive house ways, its days like this that are perfect for reminiscing on what they gave to us. Fans will know that the production journey of the track was shrouded in tension between the three members, which was brought to light in the 2014 documentary Leave the World Behind, but it has given fans some of the happiest memories to date.

Featuring the unmatched and striking vocals of longtime collaborator John Martin who breaths life into those unforgettable lyrics, it would go on to be nominated for a Grammy in the Best Dance Recording category at the 2013 edition of the award show, and would also earn them their second ever No.1 single on the Billboard Dance/Mix Show Airplay charts.

With a music video filmed on location at the Milton Keynes Bowl at their final UK performance before the split, you can relive all of those nostalgic memories below.

Image credit: Rukes.com