Terry Golden unveils electrifying new single ‘I Am Ready’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 2

Taking listeners on a musical journey like no other, Terry Golden has just unveiled the most electrifying of productions, entitled ‘I Am Ready.’ A true masterpiece of a track, the Danish DJ/producer is showing no signs of slowing down, as he further elevates his status on a constant level.

Leaving his own mark at any given chance, Terry Golden has once again blessed fans alike with a track for the ages, this time in the form of ‘I Am Ready.’ Constantly on the rise, the Danish DJ/producer has been taking the dance industry by storm for the better part of three decades now, with his knowledge and experience key contributing factors on the illustrious career that he has embarked on. More than set on further showcasing his signature sound to the world, Golden is no stranger to the production of certified hits, with this latest release acting as yet another indicator of the undeniable musical prowess that he possesses.

Having performed at some of the biggest stages worldwide, including most recently at Ultra Europe, a set that expanded his reach to even further heights if we may add, Golden is this time round advocating a more fresh but still highly energetic style of play, whilst ‘I Am Ready’ can only be described as a production that will leave anyone begging for more. Bringing only the grooviest of vibes with this latest release, listeners are set to embark on a musical journey like no other, as each musical element has been implemented to the utmost of perfection. From the most enormous of basslines, to staggering synth lines and the most powerful of drops, ‘I Am Ready’ is destined for the mainstages of the biggest festivals worldwide, and we are all for it.

Out now under UFO Recordz, this latest production can only further enhance the presence of this artist to watch, and as Golden continues to elevate his status with each of his endeavors, we could not be any more excited of what the future holds for this multifaceted artist. With this said, be sure to check out ‘I Am Ready’ in all its glory below, with streaming also available through all major platforms here. An absolute banger of a track, we would also like to know your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Terry Golden (Press) / Provided by UFO Network