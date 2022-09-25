Tiësto drops bass house remix of Tiga classic ‘Mind Dimension’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 1

Tiësto is back with another hard-hitting remix, this time summoning Tiga from the 2009 club-classic ‘Mind Dimension’, out now on all streaming platforms.

Grammy Award-winning, platinum-certified, international icon Tiësto has remixed ‘Mind Dimension’, the classic track from Canadian techno titan Tiga. The track was released on September 23rd via Different Recordings and has been playing on repeat since.

The Tiësto remix of ‘Mind Dimension’ sees deep, cutting basslines and hypnotic vocals build to two mind-blowing drops – guaranteeing to send surges of energy through the dancefloor. It follows the vibrant techno remix from melodic hero Kölsch released last month, in addition to his remix of viral Latin track ‘Si Es Trucho Es Trucho’, not to mention his handful of original releases such as ‘Hot In It’ with Charlie XCX and the soon-to-be-released ‘Can You Dance (To My Beat)’.

One of Canada’s most recognizable electronic talents, Turbo Recordings label boss Tiga is a previous winner of the Juno Award for ‘Dance Recording of the Year’ and is considered one of the world’s finest mixers. He has remixed songs from The xx, LCD Soundsystem, The Kills, Cabaret Voltaire, and many more. Demonstrating why he is a world-renowned producer, the Tiësto remix of ‘Mind Dimension’ hits the spot in a big way.

Listen toTiësto’s spin on Tiga’s ‘Mind Dimension’ below:

Image Credit: Ramona Rosales / Provided by Warner Music Group