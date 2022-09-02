Tomorrowland Winter announces return for March 2023

By Chris Vuoncino 13

Tomorrowland Winter is making it’s return for the third edition of the cold weather event. The newly announced event is set to take place at Alpe d’Huez in France, with the beautiful mountains and ski resort as the backdrop for the weekend’s festivities.

As 2022 saw the full return of Tomorrowland and it’s events following the Covid-19 pandemic, the organizers and brand are keeping the momentum going as electronic music fans around the world look forward to the 2023 editions. Building on the momentum and success of Tomorrowland Winter 2022, organizers will once again look to put on an event that offers the best in dance music while combining the excitement skiing, snowboarding, and breathtaking views from altitudes ranging from 2000m to 3.330m in the mountains. In order to help ensure guests have the best experience, there will be several packages available with a variety of accommodations that are set to go on sale starting September 24th of this year. The first package available will be a 7 day plan, offering fans the full opportunity to take in the beauty and majesty of the Alps. For those looking to spend less time in the region, 4 and 1 day passes will be available starting on October 1st. To help ensure all fans make the most appropriate and effective decisions for Tomorrowland Winter, a package simulator has been created that allows users to price out the available options, as well as estimate travel to and from the event.

As for the event itself, festival organizers will no doubt look to go above and beyond the incredible experience offered in the 2022 edition which saw over 18,000 fans come together to witness over 100 musical acts take to the various stages. Guest who purchase packages will have lift and ski passes included and there will be a variety of lodging and hotel options available for all. On top of that, a variety of stages will be placed throughout the resort for performances both during the day across the mountain, with performances on the resort taking place after the sundown. One of the most exciting announcements has been for the stage located at Le Pic Blanc, the highest point of Alpe d’Huez Grand Domaine Ski at over 3,300m above sea level, and a view of the entire resort. As mentioned, packages for the event will begin going on sale later this month so head over to the official Tomorrowland website for full information and details.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland