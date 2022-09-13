Ultra Music Festival swoops awards in sustainability for their project Mission: Home

By Nina Kraljević 96

When the party is over, Ultra Music Festival is swooping awards for innovations in the fields of event industry in the US. This time, their Mission: Home took awards from Florida Festivals and Events Association and bagged several recognitions in marine sustainability department.

Ultra Music Festival is known as one of the most anticipated and well-established powerhouses in events industry, so it’s no wonder they would eventually get recognized for their efforts to minimize their impact on the environment, and that’s where Mission: Home comes along

Mission: Home was an initiative by the festival that started in 2019 with the idea to reduce their environmental impact and inspire the community to protect the planet. With their vision to expand the environmental consciousness of everyone their programs reach, they also garnered the attention of several events and sustainability champions who awarded them for their efforts.

First recognition was the awards from the Florida Festivals and Events Association at their annual Sunsational Awards, taking first place award in Volunteer Program and second place in Educational Program. FFEA has been promoting and strengthening the events, festival and fair industry in Florida for the past 28 years, and among 500 submissions, Ultra was recognized by them among 60 organizers who impacted the industry of the state of Florida the most.

Debris Free Oceans is a non-profit organization based in Florida with the aim to reduce marine debris through US-wide cleanup efforts, and has recognized Ultra’s Mission: Home as the most extensive sustainability program among U.S. electronic music festivals.

Another landmark recognition comes from Oceanic Global, a non-profit aiming to preserve the ocean through numerous projects across the globe. Along these projects, they developed The Blue Standard, a 3-star verification system in which businesses or events are officially certified by the non-profit for their sustainability and environmentally friendly processes depending on their quality and scale within the company. Ultra became the first U.S. music festival of its scale to ever be blue certified – in this case, receiving 2 stars via waste management, eliminating single use plastics and other methods in the supply department.

Mission: Home would not be possible without cooperation with many non-profits and partners in climate and sustainability departments, some of which are Clean Vibes, Best Beverage Catering, Event Water Solutions, Ocean Conservancy, Bye Bye Plastics and more.

As time goes on, and climate initiatives are more common among industry leaders, we can expect to see more venues implementing projects and ideas such as Ultra’s Mission: Home.

Image Credit: Rukes.com