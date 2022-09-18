Unseen. presents long-awaited EP ‘Inception’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 24

Rising star Unseen. presents fans with his long-awaited new project, the three-track ‘Inception‘ EP released via his imprint, Lelantus Records. “I’ve been holding these tracks for awhile now and I’m super excited to finally be able to release them,” he states.

Fast becoming a recognisable name, Germany based producer Unseen. is ready to take the scene by storm, and his highly anticipated EP ‘Inception‘ is a strong offering of just how far his talents can stretch. Released on his own record label Lelantus Records – which in itself is also growing fast with a strong roster of releases – this three-track EP is set to grasp ahold of the scene.

“There’s a point where we just let the music take over everything. This EP is all about that, making music take over your reality.”

Though each of the three tracks on the EP are unique from each other, they all serve to take listeners on euphoric journeys through the intricate soundscapes and into different worlds entirely, evoking a huge sense of escapism. Mastering the art of techno and the synth-lead, melodic side of the genre, the opening track ‘Inception’ starts things off strongly. Cinematic, powerful and jaw-dropping: this is what ‘Inception’ is, both the track and the body of work as a whole. As we venture further into the EP, we discover the menacing and appropriately named ‘Satan’s Retribution,’ before ending on a massive high with ‘Believe.’

Packed with warehouse ready vibes, ready to dominate the club airwaves all over the world, this is a top addition to the melodic techno scene. Don’t just take our word for it, though, be sure to check to check out the full EP below and follow Unseen. here to keep up with future endeavours.

Image credit: Unseen. / provided by press