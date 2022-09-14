World Cup will have free concerts for fans in Qatar with “top global and local music acts”

By Chris Vuoncino

The World Cup is set to take place in Qatar starting late November of this year. With the event fast approaching FIFA officials have announced that it will stage free concerts for fans in the country.

The FIFA Fan Fest has been an ongoing staple of World Cup dating back to its introduction during the 2006 version of the international soccer tournament. This re imagined take on the festival will take place in Al Bidda Park in Doha over the course of 29 days, offering fans a variety of entertainment from music, food, culture and live game broadcasts all from one central location. While no official artist announcements or schedule have been made public, the organizers promise to feature “top global and local music acts” throughout the duration of the tournament. FIFA president Gianni Infantino commented on the updated version of Fan Fest, “To support our mission to make football truly global, accessible and inclusive, we are thrilled to introduce a new vision for the entertainment experience surrounding future FIFA World Cup events. The FIFA Fan Festival provides an incredible opportunity for fans to come together beyond the stadiums and the on-pitch action and experience football in new and unique ways.”

Previous editions of the Fan Fest have seen over 40 million guests experience the offerings from FIFA across five continents. FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC chairman, HE Hassan Al Thawadi, further adds, “There will be something for everyone at the Qatar 2022 FIFA Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park. With the stunning West Bay skyline as a backdrop, fans will enjoy live matches, a host of musical and cultural performances, and a vast range of food and beverage options. It will be the centrepiece of our FIFA World Cup – the first to be held in the Middle East and the Arab world. When fans arrive in November, they should expect a warm welcome, amazing football and a large number of entertainment options. We look forward to welcoming the world in just over 70 days.”

The FIFA World Cup takes place from November 20 through December 18th in Qatar.

Photo by Masarath Alkhaili on Unsplash