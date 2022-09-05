Wynn Nightlife announces ‘Art of the Wild’ Artist Roster

By Chris Vuoncino 18

Wynn Nightlife is continuing the it’s Art Of The Wild performance series for its sixth installment, taking place from November 11th through the 13th. Beginning in 2018, the Art of the Wild series offers fans from around the world the opportunity to experience unique art and decor combined with world class music and entertainment.

Guests attending this year’s Art of the Wild will get to experience events from “untamed creators,” and international party and electronic music brands ANIMALE, elrow, Los Angeles based Framework and Wild is Love by Damian Lazarus. The event is further boosted by an amazing line-up of performers who will be filling out the day and night parties to take place across Wynn’s famed clubs, XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club. Some artists returning to the famed series are Rufus Du Sol (DJ SET), Damian Lazarus, Dixon and Maceo Plex. Of course the event will also welcome plenty of first timers to round out the amazing line-up. The addition of Fatboy Slim, CAMELPHAT, LP Giobbi, Purple Disco Machine and Carlita all help round out an incredible weekend of music for guests.

Wynn Nightlife has been one of the premier spots for artists and fans for years now, with both of it’s on site clubs providing immaculate sound, incredible sights and top notch entertainment year round. The continuation of the Art of the Wild series is the continued commitment to providing the highest quality experience to guests and showcases it’s willingness to curate events that stand out in the already high profile city of Las Vegas. With this edition of Art of the Wild just over two months away, now is a great time to start planning a trip to the desert city. Tickets and and passes are currently on sale now at the Wynn Nightlife website.

Image Credit: Danny Mahoney / Provided by Wynn Las Vegas