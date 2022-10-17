ARTY announces Alpha 9 debut album ‘New Horizons’ coming in January

By Chris Vuoncino

Alpha 9, the trance alter ego of progressive house legend Arty, has announced that he will be releasing his debut album in January and it will be titled New Horizons. The announcement came during his performance over the weekend in Los Angeles at Above and Beyond’s ABGT 500 celebration with the words, “New Horizons, January 13, 2023,” displayed across the massive video screen confirming the title and release date.

While fans will have to wait a few months to hear the full album, Alpha 9 has already shared the first single from it, a musical collaboration with Brazilian producer Scorz and singer/songwriter Tom Bailey titled Calling. Teaming up with Scorz seemed ideal for Alpha 9, as the producer’s stock in the industry just keeps growing every since Armin van Buuren picked his debut track, Come To Life, as his Track Of The Year in 2020. While his productions have seen support in live sets from industry heavyweights like Tiesto, Hardwell, Robin Shulz, Nicky Romero and many more, this is his first time teaming up with Alpha 9, and listening to Calling, it’s clear the two producers styles meshed well for the single.

With the official album announcement and release date now out in the universe, fans should expect Alpha 9 to be more visible on social media once again as he promotes the upcoming release. While no official timeline for future singles, or full track listing has been announced yet, more information should be available soon for the Anjunabeats release. Discussing the impending album release, Alpha 9 certainly seemed confident in the direction of the project when he stated, “This is a new chapter. I’m very confident in the direction I’m taking this project. This new album is a journey through the beginning of ALPHA 9’s artistry to now.” Getting to announce it in Los Angeles to 20,000 fans at Group Therapy 500 is certainly an impressive way to start an album cycle.

Image Credit: ARTY (Press) / Provided by Armada PR