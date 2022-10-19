Amsterdam Dance Event officially kicks off 27th edition today

Today, Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) has officially kicked off its monumental 27th edition in the heart of the city, bringing together industry giants and worldwide stars for a week of over 1,000 events in 200 locations.

As ADE marks its much anticipated return in the format we know and love, following a scaled down and adapted version in 2021 due to the pandemic, today officially marks the first day of the festivities in the city. Taking over the heart of Amsterdam in 200 different clubs, venues and more unique settings, an expected 450,000 visitors are expected to flock to over 1,000 of the events on offer during Amsterdam Dance Event 2022 from conferences with industry giants to label nights from the likes of Martin Garrix‘s STMPD, Don Diablo‘s HEXAGON and much more.

During the first day of the event, visitors can choose from a dynamic range of events. Today’s highlights include Afrojack Presents Wall Recordings at Escape Club, Diplo presents Higher Ground at Paradiso, Tomorrowland Presents Eric Prydz: HOLO at Ziggo Dome, Oliver Heldens at Melkweg and many more. On the conference side (which sees a much awaited return to Felix Meritis for ADE Pro pass holders), fans can enjoy talks from the likes of Oliver Heldens and Reinier Zonneveld and industry insights from companies such as ID&T, LabelRadar and Beatport.

As we head throughout the week, each day is packed to the brim with events and conferences for every music fan or budding producer to enjoy and learn from. Further on, artists such as Adam Beyer, ARTBAT, San Holo, Nicky Romero, HI-LO, Timmy Trumpet and Martin Garrix to name just a select few will each be part of their own events. Not just shows and conferences though, fans can also take in different activities such as Rudgr‘s God Is A DJ photography exhibit, ADE’s first ever golf tournament and the launch of Crack Magazine & Landmrk’s platform Everything is ADE.

With much to discover, you can find out everything you need to know about Amsterdam Dance Event 2022 via the website here. If you’re not there in person or just want to follow along with every piece of action, you can find out more details about the livestream below.

