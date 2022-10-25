Amsterdam Dance Event reveals 2023 dates following record breaking edition

By Jack Spilsbury

Amsterdam Dance Event announces 2023 festival dates following a monumental and record breaking 27th edition, which welcomed over 450,000 visitors.

Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) has just concluded its 27th edition over this past week, the Dutch festival has gathered monumental success, seeing 2022 as a record breaking year, with over 450,000 visitors descending on the city of Amsterdam for the event. Because of this success, the event has quickly announced dates for it’s 2023 edition, its 28th, which will be taking place October 18th till 22nd.

Amongst the thousands of visitors, this years event saw over 100 venues partake, hosting more than 2,500 artist and speakers at various parties, conferences and industry networking events. Truly awarding Amsterdam Dance Event as one of the world’s leading breeding grounds for culture and rising talents. As well as the many sold out festivities, ADE conference and Lab featured at the forefront of the week inviting huge names to partake in the reconnecting of the music industry post Covid-19 and offering in-depth discussions and insights into the world of electronic music and its many sub-genres, all to be repeated at 2023’s edition.

All signs point to Amsterdam Dance Event 2023 as the place to be for fans, as well as industry newbies and veterans, you can keep up with all the news surrounding the event on ADE’s official website here. Make sure to let us know if you’ll be travelling to the city of Amsterdam when the event takes place October 18th till 22nd of next year.

Image Credit: ADE / Provided by Global Publicity