Featured as the first track on Nicky Romero’s new label, Protocol Lab, ‘Stuck On You’ has been gaining the traction it most definitely deserves. We would like to know the overall feel when producing this track, as well as the impact that Nicky Romero has had on not only releasing the track on his imprint, but also the impact he may have on you as an artist?



‘Stuck On You’ was a really special release for Repiet and I. I feel we nailed the energy of a mainstage future house track, whilst combining really unique and technical production elements. It’s not often that a label takes a risk on a track like this, especially for a debut of a new label. So we felt honoured to be leading this new sonic direction. One of the most important goals I have is to grow a legacy for myself, or something that will be remembered by people forever. Signing such a unique first track under Protocol Lab was such an unexpected and incredible achievement which has become a part of my legacy I am proud to behold! Nicky Romero has always held his spot as one of the top EDM artists in the world, and I’ve always admired the way he’s shown his projects and given producers resources like Kick and Kickstart, so i’m truly in awe of the awesome messages and comments I’ve received from his and the protocol fanbase!

Enhancing your presence on the daily, your most recent release, ‘Fade Away,’ has been gaining traction on a constant basis. Could you give us an insight on the main thought process behind the creation of this track, as well as the overall feel of working alongside singer/songwriter Jaxn Faw on this particular record?



Jaxn Faw (real name Jack) is an incredible friend of mine I met online. We found out we lived in the same city, so we started catching up and creating music together! He is one of the most unbelievably talented and quickest singer/songwriters I know. I first produced a simple instrumental for ‘Fade Away’ before sending it over to him. I was really inspired from the artist Jewels at the time, especially his club mix for his track ‘Need You,’ so I based the elements around the deep and emotional nature of that song. Within 10-15 minutes of sending the instrumental, he had already written and recorded the whole first verse & hook. The process is usually this quick when working with Jack, and I’m happy this track was actually finished, as sometimes we get very side-tracked when starting new projects! Every time I work on a project with Jack, I feel less stuck and more inspired as he always gives great input to the structure and theory of the track. If you’re reading this, love you bro.