Armin van Buuren drops second part of his “Feel Again” album trilogy

By Ryan Ford 153

Much to the delight of his fans, Armin van Buuren has delivered the second instalment of his ‘Feel Again’ album trilogy which features incredible singles and collaborations.

Amidst a busy Amsterdam Dance Event week, Armin van Buuren dropped the second part of his esteemed ‘Feel Again’ album trilogy. The eleven-track instalment features his #1 U.S. Dance radio single ‘One More Time’ as well as various other, equally incredible productions. ‘Feel Again, Pt. 2’ aims to bring people together, as it embodies the feeling of togetherness found in reconnecting with festival crowds across the globe. Besides his track with Maia Wright, the narrative of togetherness continues through other tracks that feature on the album, such as ‘Forever & Always’ with Gareth Emery and Owl City, ‘Live On Love’ with Diane Warren and club cuts of ‘Superman’ and ‘Computers Take Over The World’ alike.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the project, Armin himself said;

“During the pandemic, I noticed how important it is to me to have a strong connection with family, friends and also fans […] I vowed to double down on my effort to strengthen and deepen all of these different connections, and this album, as well as my plan to launch a community, reflects that. I hope this second part of the trilogy will resonate with listeners and bring us closer than ever before.”

Part two of the project has definitely caused a stir within his ever-growing community, bolstering the anticipation ahead of the third and final instalment of the album trilogy which is due next year! It’s also just been announced that A State of Trance is returning to the live show format next March in the iconic home of Jaarbeurs in Utrecht, where the man himself will play a mega 5-hour set.

While we wait for those things to happen, why not check out ‘Feel Again, Pt. 2’, which is fresh out just last week!

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza (Press) / Provided by NEU Communications