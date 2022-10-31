Basstian, Justmylørd and João Faria team up for new single, ‘Jack and Jolene’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 202

Basstian, Justmylørd and João Faria have combined for their inspiring new single, “Jack and Jolene,” out now via Controversia Records.

Basstian heads up this massive new collaboration that features meticulous instrumentation, stomping percussion and bass lines and an unavoidably catchy top line. Opening up with a twangy guitar line, shades of the cross-genre success of Avicii immediately come to mind. The track’s smooth vocal line instantly grabs listeners as it relates the tale of Jack and Jolene; the electronic music-inspired version of Bonnie and Clyde, following the couple from Mexico all the way to east Los Angeles, as they traverse a trail of love and danger. The producers persist with the guitar riff throughout and expertly combine vocal snippets with the synths, bass and pumping kick drum to drive home the drop, ensuring that the energy and fun never let up over the course of this two-and-a-half-minute single.

For Basstian, teaming up with Justmylørd, and João Faria represents another step forward in what has been a meteoric rise since he won a Spinnin’ Records remix contest back in 2020. In April of the same year, he would release his label debut single, Bomboclap, via Hardwell’s Revealed Records which would receive support from industry heavyweights David Guetta, Hardwell, Showtek, Fedde Le Grand, Thomas Gold, R3HAB, also earning a spin from Dash Berlin during Tomorrowland: Around the World. Justmylørd is quickly becoming a force of his own in the electronic music scene. A constant stream of releases via Spinnin’ Records, Revealed, Controversia, and Heartfeldt as well as major industry support from radio shows such as Spinnin’ Sessions and Tomorrowland One World Radio have all helped his rise. For João Faria, he is representing his home of Brazil with every he does while making an impact on the global scene. Highlights such as a performance with Belgian DJ 2ManyDJs at the Popload Festival, as well as winning the Beatport Producer Challenge in 2020 have all helped him hone his craft.

With this latest release, Jack and Jolene, this group of producers are continuing their incredible output while showcasing their versatility and wide range of influences. Check out the music video of the single for yourselves below!

Image Credits: Basstian, João Faria, Justmylørd (Press)