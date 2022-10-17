Berghain may be closing permanently at the end of 2022

By Chris Vuoncino

Berghain, the famous Berlin club, which first opened it’s doors in 2004, is rumored to be closing permanently at the end of 2022. The rumors come on the heels of the in house booking agency and record label, Ostgut Ton, ceasing operations earlier this year.

The unique history of the club truly begins in 1998, when the club first opened its doors under the name Ostgut, before a complete remodel by founders Michael Teufele and Norbert Thormann saw the club reopen as Berghain officially in 2004. Many celebrations and milestones for the venue were pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic, including an anniversary release by Ostgut Ton celebrating the clubs legacy, music and resident artists. The 20 compilation, Fünfzehn + 1, was finally released in October of 2021 and marked the end of the label. While no official word regarding the club has surfaced, sources inside the operation are saying that this will be the end. “The Berghain is closing forever — the final end will come this year,” is what one insider has stated, while another went on to say, “One of the founders has already been paid out and is said to be staying in the countryside in Brandenburg,” another inside source cited. “The others simply ‘don’t feel like it’ anymore and have other life plans in mind.”

While the club transitioned to an art gallery for its official reopening after Covid, it seems that any hopes for the space to continue as an art or music club can be put to rest now. Sources commented on this and noted, “In this case there are different concepts, for example passing the club on to younger hands or selling it to another operator. Apparently, this is not desirable.” While music fans await the official word, there are still a few months left for fans old and new to experience Berghain before the year’s end.

