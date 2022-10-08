Bicep & Clara La San team up once again for new single ‘Water’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 77

Following a string of successful collaborations, Bicep have teamed up once again with Clara La San for the new single ‘Water.’ About the track, they say: “We work with Clara a lot and even from the early “Waterfall” demos we had vocal sounding pads in there which we had in mind for her to sing along with.”

Following tracks ‘X,’ ‘Saku‘ and ‘Siena‘ all featured on the second studio album ‘Isles,’ Bicep and Clara La San are continuing their collaborative journey with the new single ‘Water,’ the duo‘s first release since ‘Isles’ released via Ninja Tune. With fans already becoming accustomed to the track in Bicep’s acclaimed live performances, ‘Water’ is already drumming up explosive popularity, not long being named the Hottest Record in the World on BBC Radio 1.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BICEP (@feelmybicep)

Writing ‘Water’ with the live show in mind specifically, fans are more than excited to see Bicep and Clara La San together again, delivering yet another magical tune as they are known so well for. Excitingly though, this package also comes as a twosome, with the added ‘Waterfall,’ an earlier instrumental version of the main release, giving fans a unique insight into the whole process and how the final product came to fruition. About the creation, Bicep say:

“There was no outright idea when we started, but the original “Waterfall” was born out of experimentation with an instrument called the MEGAfm. It’s a new synth but has chips inside which formed the sounds of the SEGA Megadrive/Genesis games consoles. Weirdly it got more computer game sounding when we developed it into “Water”, speeding up and slowing down the lead line and LFOs to give that classic low-bit sound effect.

We always like to be fluid with ideas and never stick to one direction, when we play live we develop tracks and constantly tweak and change elements and like to employ that process in the studio too. We work with Clara a lot and even from the early “Waterfall” demos we had vocal sounding pads in there which we had in mind for her to sing along with. Both “Water” and “Waterfall” have the same spine, but have two totally different directions in terms of how they finished up.”

Both ‘Water’ and ‘Waterfall’ are available to stream here.

Image credit: Sam Mulvey / Provided by Ninja Tune PR